CHARLESTON — The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics announced Monday an extension of its review into Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., following additional allegations against the congressman.
The announcement came with the release of a House Office of Congressional Ethics report detailing multiple incidents, including a company’s purchase of a family vacation to Aruba, the utilization of a Washington, D.C. residence, tasks assigned to staff, the use of campaign funds, and possible document tampering.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/05/23/us-house-ethics-committee-furthers-mooney-review-following-report-into-aruba-vacation-personal-errands-and-evidence-tampering/