Michael Antonio Smith, 49, of Charleston, was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Jason Robert Oxley, 38, of St. Albans, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Oxley was on parole at the time he committed these offenses.
