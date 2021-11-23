The thousands of travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike this holiday week will notice the barriers have been taken down on the 8-mile stretch between U.S. Route 19 at the I-64/I-77 split, signaling the near completion of the Beckley widening project.
Construction crews have completed the work with the exception of final paving that will take place next spring. West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said they wanted holiday week motorists to be able to use the new stretch.
