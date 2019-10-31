Due to threatening weather, the following Halloween event changes have been made:
Beckley/Raleigh County — trick or treat moved to Saturday, Nov. 2 - 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Alderson — the scary good time at the visitors center and traditional trick or treat throughout the town have been re-cheduled to 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Ansted — trick or treat moved to Saturday, Nov. 2 - 6-8 p.m.
Fayetteville —trick or treat moved to Friday, Nov. 1 - 6-8 p.m.
Oak Hill —trick or treat moved to Friday, Nov. 1 - 6-8 p.m.