CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby says her department will be working with community leaders in Fayette County to establish better access points to the newly designated New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.
Ruby told members of the Senate Finance Committee during her budget presentation this week that’s just one area she’s focused on to increase tourism dollars this year. She said the park doesn’t have the same layout as other national parks.
“If you think about a park like Yellowstone, you drive into that park and there’s an entrance and exit. You know what to do,” Ruby said.
“If you think about our park, it spans three counties and there’s 101 ways to get in, so it’s not as easy for the visitor to know exactly where to go or what to do.”
