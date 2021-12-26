SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — Firefighters in Nicholas County were busy Christmas Day battling a large fire at a tire business near Summersville.
The blaze was reported in the early morning hours at WV Tire Disposal along Route 39 at Gilboa.
A Facebook post by the Summersville Fire Department said the first crew to arrive on the scene found “a large fire being fueled by tires that had spread to the surrounding woods.”
All Nicholas County VFDs were dispatched to the scene along with crews from Fayette County.
“Currently the fire is contained, but still burning. It is being monitored and crews will return,” the Saturday night post said.
The fire is expected to burn for several days. The tires are about 80-feet thick.
There were no injuries reported and no initial word on what may have started the blaze.