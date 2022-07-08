Three Beckley-area residents pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving multiple straw purchases of firearms.
Jaleel Delaney, 27, and Dejaha Morris, 23, pleaded guilty to making false statements in acquisition of firearms. Sequoyah Swain, 22, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting another individual in making false statements in acquisition of firearms.
According to court documents and statements made in court:
— Delaney admitted to illegally straw purchasing a Glock, Model 19, 9mm pistol from a gun dealer in Beckley on May 4, 2021, to transfer to another individual who has been charged in a pending interstate gun trafficking conspiracy in the Southern District of West Virginia. Delaney further admitted to carrying out other straw purchases for this individual and others.
— Morris admitted that an individual who has been charged in a pending interstate gun trafficking conspiracy enlisted her to illegally straw purchase firearms in the Southern District of West Virginia and transferring them outside of West Virginia beginning in early 2000 and through at least mid-2021. Morris admitted that this individual directed her to buy a Taurus G3C, 9mm pistol in Beckley on October 17, 2020. Morris further admitted to carrying out at least eight straw purchases for this individual and others.
— Swain admitted to aiding and abetting an individual who has been charged in a pending interstate gun trafficking conspiracy in purchasing a Ruger Model Ruger 57, 5.7x28mm 5.7mm caliber pistol in Beckley on April 18, 2021. Swain further admitted to recruiting other individuals to make similar straw purchases.
Delaney and Morris admitted to falsely certifying on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Records Form 4473 that they were the buyer of the firearms for their purchases when they knew they were buying the firearms for someone else.
“The law is clear: when you buy firearms for someone who cannot pass the required background check, you are committing a felony,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “The background check system cannot work when “straw” purchasers buy firearms only to provide them to individuals who cannot buy firearms legally themselves. Our office is determined to stop this method of illegally putting firearms in the wrong hands.”
Sentencings are scheduled on November 17 for Swain and Delaney, and on December 9 for Morris. Each faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.