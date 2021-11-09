Three people were arrested Monday at a hotel in Raleigh County after they allegedly were found with heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash.
According to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the charges were a result of actions by the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes task force assisted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Beckley Police Department.
On Monday, law enforcement executed multiple search warrants at the Microtel Inn & Suites located at 1001 South Eisenhower Drive in Beckley where they found “distribution amounts” of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, three firearms and approximately $4,000 in cash.
As a result, the following people were arrested:
Tyrone Amar, 45, of Eccles, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Krystle Cresce, 32, of Coal City, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Teruko Miller, 37, of Stanaford, was charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Amar, Cresce and Miller were all booked into the Southern Regional Jail early Tuesday morning, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website.
Bonds have not been listed.
The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Taskforce is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI and the ATF.