A man who is on trial for murdering a Summers County man in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus took the stand on Thursday, wrapping up testimony in his trial.
Tremaine Jackson, 28, of Charleston, is charged in the May 6 shooting death of Troy Williams, who died after sustaining four gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the pet store at Cranberry Creek shopping plaza.
Araina Kersey, who faces a lesser charge in Williams’ murder, testified Wednesday that she had seen Jackson shoot Williams after he allegedly refused to pay Jackson for counterfeit drugs.
Two more witnesses testified that they had driven from Charleston to Beckley in a rented Ford Fusion with Jackson and Kersey to meet Williams. Those witnesses – LaToya Carter and Tohosha Ogboma, both of Charleston — said that they had not actually seen Jackson shoot Williams.
Kersey testified that all four of the vehicle occupants knew of a plan to sell counterfeit drugs to Williams, who was meeting the foursome in the Pet Supplies Plus parking lot on May 6.
On Thursday, Jackson took the stand and testified that he did not shoot Williams, sticking with his defense attorney Kris Kostenko’s opening statement that the prosecution could not prove the identity of the shooter.
Kostenko had also said in opening statements that Jackson was not in Beckley, which was disputed by Carter, Kersey and Ogboma.
Jackson testified Thursday, the fourth day of the trial, that he had been in Beckley on the day Williams was shot but said he did not shoot him.
Jackson was on parole for gunning down a man in December 2015 on Charleston’s West Side over a drug deal, according to arrest records. After two mistrials, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Kanawha Circuit Court in November 2017. He was on parole for the Charleston victim’s death on May 6, when Williams was shot.
Judge Burnside did not permit jurors to hear details of the Charleston shooting, ruling that it could be prejudicial.
Beckley Police Department Detective Nick Walters testified Thursday and took jurors through video surveillance.
Attorneys are expected to give closing statements Friday morning at 9 a.m., and then jurors will begin to deliberate.