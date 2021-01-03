Taking account of mine disasters: The Sago Mine disaster took place 15 years ago on Jan. 2 at the Sago Mine near the Upshur County seat of Buckhannon. The blast and collapse trapped 13 miners for nearly two days. Only one miner survived. It was the worst disaster in West Virginia since the 1968 Farmington Mine disaster took the lives of 78 miners. The coal mine explosion at the Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County killed 29 miners April 5, 2010.
Stats continue climb despite turn of a year
Just because the calendar flipped years does not mean West Virginia – or the world, for that matter – has left its troubles behind.
Reports out of Bluefield bring news that a veteran of the city’s police department, who had retired last summer, died from Covid-19 – on New Year’s Day.
Lt. James Vance died at a Pittsburgh hospital after a month-long battle with the highly infectious disease.
Over the past two days, 35 other West Virginians have died of Covid-19 complications and 3,993 have tested positive for the disease.
In the nine-county region of southern West Virginia that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market, a record 455 people tested positive in the Friday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources while another 350 entered the Saturday report.
The previous single-day record for the region was 262 positive tests.
In Mercer County alone over the past two days, 220 cases have been confirmed by the DHHR while Raleigh added 163.
Statewide, a record 810 people were hospitalized for Covid-19 in the Saturday report.
Active Covid cases jumped by 1,655 to a record 26,143 on Friday and then by another 691 to 26,834 – another record – on Saturday. The state surpassed 20,000 on Dec. 11 and hasn’t been below that number since.
The state’s positive test rate was 9.90 percent on Friday and 6.69 on Saturday (the first in the past 20 daily reports below 8.0 percent), raising the overall rate to 4.94 percent – another record.
Of the state’s 55 counties, 41 are colored red on the state’s color-coded map that measures the prevalence of the disease. That group includes Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer and Wyoming counties across the region.
Of those who have died from Covid in the past two days, two are from the region – an 81-year-old man from Raleigh County and a 72-year-old man from Summers County.
The state’s death toll is now 1,373.
A simple month-to-month comparison shows the number of positive tests, active cases, rising infection rates and deaths getting worse in December.
In short, the numbers just keep getting worse.
By way of example, the DHHR counted 301 Covid deaths in the state in November. In December, the number had doubled to 603 – or nearly 20 deaths each day.
But the trend started earlier for hospitalization statistics – hospitalizations, patients in intensive care and patients on ventilator support – in November, just before Thanksgiving.
For instance, the number of people who were hospitalized for Covid on Nov. 1 was 254. By Dec. 1, that number had jumped by 368 to 622. In December, the number continued rising, but the acceleration had slowed. At month’s end, 810 cases – or 188 more cases, less than the gains November had put down.
The same trendlines held true for both the number of patients in intensive care units and those on ventilator support.
Still, all critical numbers have moved higher each successive month. The state has yet to flatten any curve.
“No. 1 thing I knew we had to do was to keep West Virginia together. In this kind of situation – with sickness and dying, schools closed, economics of the pandemic, people laid off – there’s a lot of heartache. There were so many opportunities for us to divide. If we had real division, then it would be like herding cats. We could have never been as successful.” — Gov. Jim Justice, named Statesman of the Year by WV News, responding to the challenge facing the state during a pandemic.