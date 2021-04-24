Nonstop flights fully restored at Yeager; Philly boarding June 3
Charleston (AP) – All nonstop flights that were suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic in Charleston, West Virginia, will be fully restored after American Airlines announced the resumption of service to Philadelphia.
Service between Charleston’s Yeager Airport and Philadelphia International Airport will resume on June 3.
American Airlines restored its nonstop daily service in February between Yeager and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Spirit Airlines is set to resume a seasonal schedule of twice-weekly nonstop flights between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on May 6.
l l l
Charleston (AP) – Unemployment rates fell in all 55 of West Virginia’s counties in March.
WorkForce West Virginia said Jefferson County’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.8 percent was the lowest in the state, followed by Pendleton County at 3.9 percent and Monongalia County at 4.3 percent.
Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 14.9 percent. Roane County was next at 11 percent and Mingo County was at 9.9 percent.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 5.9 percent in March, falling below 6 percent for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago. The national rate was 6 percent.
l l l
The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, chaired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa, meets Tuesday at 10 a.m. to examine energy development on federal lands, focusing on the current status of the Department of the Interior’s onshore oil and gas leasing program.
On Thursday at 10 a.m., the full committee will consider the nomination of Tommy P. Beaudreau to be deputy secretary of the Interior.
The hearings will both be webcast live on the committee’s website.
l l l
Concord University student Issac Prather won third place and $1,000 in the West Virginia Innovation and Business Model Competition Statewide Finals hosted by Marshall University with his product EZ Lube. EZ Lube is a lubricant to help ease the pain of prosthetic chaffing. Issac is a junior from Summersville, majoring in Recreation and Tourism Management.
l l l
Three airports across West Virginia will share $99,162 from from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).
l $57,162 – Wood County Airport Authority
l $29,000 – Nicholas County Airport Authority
l $13,000 – Marshall County Airport Authority.
– The Register-Herald