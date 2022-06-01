The Summer County Commission will meet Monday, June 6 in the County Commission office beginning at 9 a.m.
The agenda includes:
Call to order
Approval of agenda
Tax refunds/exonerations/consolidations - Gregory S. Vandall, assessor
Fiduciary appointments/estate settlements/petitions - Donald R. Basham, Jr., fiduciary supervisor
Approval of minutes - Mary Beth Merritt, county clerk
Review of correspondence and approval of invoices
Revision of budget # 8 general county, fund #1; general county fund 1- departmental budget change #7
Approval of personnel
Lesley Woodrum, Summers County 4-H agent; consideration of part time employment for Gracie O'Meara as program assistant
Cheryl Flanagan, chairperson of the Solid Waste Authority with recycling update
Steve Lipscomb, OEM- 911 director, personnel matter, updates on NCIC and radio communication
Justin Faris, sheriff; discussion of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for premium pay for sheriff's deputies
Marie Bryant Propps; update on community corrections and discussion of an opportunity for training
Discussion with City of Hinton for mutual agreement for police protection
OLD BUSINESS
Consideration to appoint at large board member for the Summers/Monroe Community Corrections Program
Consideration to appoint members to the Summers County Building Commission
NEW BUSINESS
Consideration to approve Community Work Experience Program (CWEP) contract with WV Dept. of Health & Human Resources
Consideration to select internet service provider to provide high-speed broadband internet service as part of an ARC POWER Initiative
Broadband expansion project.
Consideration to select a consulting engineer to provide design and project management services pertaining to the ARC POWER Initiative broadband expansion project.
Consideration to select legal services necessary to complete an ARC POWER Imitative broadband expansion project
Consideration to approve application and certificate for payment No. 7 for Court Street construction for sidewalk grant
Consideration to approve consent of surety to final payment for Court Street construction for sidewalk grant
Consideration to approve contract with IWT for the Summers County 911 radio upgrade
Consideration to approve CDBG payment request #2 for Broomstraw Road/Mark Meador Road waterline extension project
Consideration to reappoint Mike Gore to the Summers County Solid Waste Authority board
Consideration to reappoint Amy Miller to the Summers County public library board of directors
Consideration to reappoint members to the Summers County dilapidated structures committee
Consideration to reappoint members to the Summers County planning commission
Consideration to designate county depositories
Consideration to allow the Hinton Railroad Days committee to use the courthouse lawn for a kid zone and car show, October 20-23, 2022
Review and approval of quotes on parking lot paving project
Consideration to approve coversheet to the member agreement for the WV Counties Risk Pool
Public comment and/or any other business that may come before the commsision
Adjournment
—————
The Summers County Commission has determined, based upon guidance issued by the Federal Government, the State of West Virginia and the CDC that a public meeting that allows citizens to attend in person constitutes a public health risk at this time. To participate you can call in to the meeting at 1-866-225-4944, Conference ID: 8771004#.