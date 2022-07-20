The West Virginia Office of Technology (WVOT) is working to resolve a mainframe outage affecting multiple state agencies. An investigation by the WVOT identified the failure of physical equipment located at the primary data center as the cause.
The mainframe service is provided to a number of executive branch state agencies, and the lapse in service may affect their ability to provide specific government services to state residents. To provide continuity of services, agencies have been encouraged to enact their continuity of operations plans as needed. Meanwhile, the WVOT has identified and ordered the parts needed to repair the hardware and restore access to the service as soon as possible.
The current repair timeline projects Thursday morning as the earliest the service will be restored. Additional updates will be provided as necessary.
