The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will receive $2,237,029 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the Water Pollution Control State, Interstate, and Tribal program support and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Hazardous Waste Management program.
State DEP to get $2.2 million from EPA
