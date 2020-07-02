Lila Hiener, 7, left, and her brother Liam Hiener enjoy the warm weather by playing in the pool at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels Wednesday afternoon.
featured
Splash down
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Florence Carol Rapp, 73, of Beckley, died Tuesday June 30th, 2020 at her home following a long illness. Born April 29th, 1947 in Epperly WV she is the daughter of the late Clancy and Audrey Thompson. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by one daughter, Pennie Maya and one granddaugh…
PORT ORANGE [ndash] Zechariah L. Bennett. 83 of Port Orange, FL and lifelong resident of West Virginia Passed away on June 28, 2020 in Daytona Beach, FL. Zechariah served in the WV Army National Guard Company C-1/150th and retired from Beckley Fire Department. He is preceded in death by his …