State Treasurer Riley Moore announced on Tuesday that his office’s unclaimed property division will host a first-of-its-kind ceremony Thursday, July 14, at 10 a.m. at the Culture Center in Charleston to return lost or abandoned military medals and memorabilia to their rightful owners, veterans and their families.
The medals and memorabilia had been turned over to the unclaimed property division after being determined to be abandoned in safe deposit boxes. The State Treasurer’s Office often receives safe deposit box contents – which occasionally include military memorabilia – as unclaimed property after the owner or their spouse pass away and surviving family members are unaware their relative stored items in one.
During this year’s legislative session, Treasurer Moore proposed to legislators several changes to improve the state’s Unclaimed Property Act, including reforms that now allow his office to directly return these types of items to veterans and their families, after the claim has been processed and owner verified, saving them the hassle of first having to settle unpaid bills and paperwork with banks.