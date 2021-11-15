A Raleigh County man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest early Monday morning following a domestic dispute.
Beckley Police arrested 25-year-old Kyle Slaughter in connection to the shooting and charged him with malicious wounding and two count of wanton endangerment, according to a release from Beckley Police Lt. David Allard.
Officers with the Beckley Police Department responded to the scene of the shooting at 12:03 a.m. Monday in Beckley.
Once at the home, located in the 100 block Quarry Street in Beckley, officers found a 27-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
Officers began performing life-saving measures on the victim until he was transported to a local hospital by Emergency Services Personnel.
The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Police also found Slaughter inside the home and took him into custody “without incident.”
According to the release, “Slaughter and the victim were in an intimate relationship and this incident is the result of a domestic dispute. “
Slaughter was booked into the Southern Regional Jail at 4:25 a.m.
As of the Beckley Police Department's releases at 8 a.m., Slaughter had yet to be arraigned before a Raleigh County Magistrate judge.