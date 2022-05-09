One person has died, and another was injured as a result of a shooting Sunday afternoon at a hotel in Raleigh County.
The shooting occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the Country Inn and Suites on Harper Road, according to a post made to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Upon arrival to the scene, two gunshot victims were located on the third floor of the hotel.
One died at the scene, the other was transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds, according to the post.
The post from the sheriff’s office, made Monday around 11:30 a.m., made no mention of possible suspects and did not release the names of the gunshot victims.
However, the post and a press release said that the name of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time to ensure proper notification of family members.
Eye witness reports said as many as two dozen law enforcement personnel with the West Virginia State Police, State Police Special Response team, the Beckley Police Department and the sheriff’s office responded to the shooting.
Anyone with information should contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).