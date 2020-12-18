Raleigh County Sheriff's Department officers are investigating complaints that a Shady Spring woman has posted internet multiple videos of herself engaging in "inappropriate/explicit activities in local public settings," Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter confirmed Thursday.
A post on the Raleigh Sheriff's Facebook page on Friday morning said multiple people had reported the incidents.
"The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has received numerous reports of a female posting internet videos of herself engaging inappropriate/sexually explicit activities in local public settings, including a grocery store," the post stated. "A criminal investigation of those activities is underway.
"The female involved has been identified by investigators.
"Further information will be released upon completion of the investigation."
The woman has been independently identified as Lateesha Ward.
A number of local residents posted social media links to Ward's Facebook user's account on Wednesday and Thursday. Ward's site had links to pornhub. Some videos apparently showed the woman at local businesses, including a grocery store, and outdoors at what she identified as her Raleigh County home, performing sexually suggestive acts.
On her account, the woman posted a video on Wednesday of herself dancing in a unicorn costume while the children's song "Fruit Salad" by the Wiggles played in the background.
In another Facebook video, filmed while she was in a bath tub, she addressed those who were posting "old videos" of her. She stated that some of the acts were performed for those who have "fetishes" and that one of the videos had received over a million views on pornhub.
"I did it. I'm the one doing all this. So you don't have to tag me in it," she posted. "Every time somebody comments, you guys still think about me.
"That's how foolish you guys are. Your page is about me, and it made me feel good, baby."
This is a developing story.