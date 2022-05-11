Sen. Rollan Roberts beat Del. Mick Bates on Tuesday in a hotly contested primary, winning the Republican nomination for the West Virginia Senate District 9 seat, according to unofficial results from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
After competing in one of the most contentious races, Roberts said he was relieved it was over and was thankful and humbled by the vote of confidence from voters.
“It’s been a long six months of just kind of being under attack and having to defend who I am and what I am,” he said.
Roberts said he had no regrets on how he ran his campaign and said he would have preferred to have run a campaign based solely on issues instead of personal attacks.
“But, you know, it happens,” he said.
Roberts was first elected to the Senate in 2018, and because no Democratic candidate filed to run for the seat, he likely defended his incumbency and will win another four-year term in the General Election this fall.
In a statement Tuesday night from Bates, he congratulated his opponent, adding that Roberts will have his “cooperation” as he finishes his term as a House delegate.
“Thank you to all those that voted, those that helped me and those that believed in and encouraged me,” Bates said. “I am humbled by the support.
“There is a lot of work that goes into a campaign be it successful or unsuccessful,” Bates said. “I also want to congratulate and thank Sen. Roberts for his continued public service. He will have my cooperation as delegate for the remainder of my term in the House.
“I intend to continue to work hard to help make West Virginia all that I believe it can be, truly better than almost heaven.”
Roberts said he is looking forward to getting back to the issues at hand. Chief among them is the impact of the drug epidemic, especially in Raleigh County.
“One of the things we need to deal with is Raleigh County leads the nation in overdose deaths,” he said. “... We’ve got to do something about the drug problem. And we’ve got the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) sent out a notice and said they’re not going to refer people to our faith-based recovery organizations any longer.
“There’s a lot of work to do and that’ll be one of the things we need to get on.”
Senate District 9 encompasses three counties: all of Raleigh and Wyoming counties as well as the southern tip of Fayette.
In the end it would be Roberts’ wide lead in Raleigh County that would ultimately lead to his victory in securing the Republican nomination.
In Raleigh County, with all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office had Roberts in the lead by nearly 400 votes with Roberts tallying 3,535 and Bates 3,142.
In Wyoming County, the margin was much smaller, and the script was flipped with Bates winning the vote 801 to 728 votes, according to unofficial results posted to the Wyoming County website.
Bates also narrowly carried Fayette County with a win of 31 votes, 329 to 298.
In a less heated race in the West Virginia Senate, Vince Deeds emerged as the apparent winner for the Republican nomination, according to unofficial results provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
With all precincts reporting, Deeds received 4,924 votes while his opponents, Mike Steadham and Thomas Perkins, received 4,228 and 920 votes respectively.
Deeds will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Stephen Baldwin in the fall.
Baldwin faced no Democratic opponent in the primary, and unofficial results showed him receiving 6,135 votes from the five counties District 10 encompasses.
Baldwin has served in the Senate since his appointment in 2017, after having been elected to the House of Delegates in 2016. He has also served as the Senate minority leader since 2020.
District 10 encompasses the entirety of Nicholas, Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties as well as the majority of Fayette.