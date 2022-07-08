A Beckley woman pleaded guilty Friday to the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Brenda Crewey, 49, admitted to selling approximately four ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her residence on February 21, 2020. Crewey further admitted to being responsible for the distribution of at least 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin over the previous year.
Crewey is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.