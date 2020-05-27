The Raleigh County Commission will meet on Tuesday, June 2, at 10 a.m. in regular session at the Chamber site located at 116 1/2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1. Exonerations
5.2. Budget Revisions
5.3. New Employee - Amy Mills, Assessor's office (Deputy Assessor)
5.4 Raleigh County Sheriff's Office - DUI grant approval
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 New River Parkway Authority - Paul Flanagan (Term expires 063023)
10.2 Raleigh County Building Commission - J. Mingo Winters (Term expires 063025)
10.3 Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority - Jeff Miller (Term expires 063022)
10.4 Raleigh County Housing Authority - John Wooton (Term expires 063025)
10.5 Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority - Kevin Reedy (Term expires 063024)
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
Per WV Open Meetings Act Opinion 1999-08, it is the opinion of the WV Ethics Commission that allowing citizens to attend a meeting in person is not required if the governing body determines, based upon guidance issued by the federal government, the state of West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other government agencies authorized to make these types of decisions, that it constitutes a public health risk to allow citizens to attend in person. The governing body may instead provide citizens with a call-in number for a telephonic meeting or provide access via a web link to a livestream of the meeting.
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put the phone on mute.