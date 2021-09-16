The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.

The agenda includes:

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Invocation - Bishop Fred Sims; Heart of God Church; Beckley

4. Pledge of Allegiance

5. New Business

5.1 Exonerations

5.2 Budget Revisions

5.3 Consideration of Mills Floor Covering rezoning from R1 to B1

5.4 Approval of Courthouse Grant Application from CFIA

5.5 Approval of Trap Hill Little League Grant Application for $5000

5.6 AML Pilot Drawdown #3 for White Oak Water Project in the amount of $13,789.50

5.7 Contract Addendum No. 1 between Attenti US and Raleigh County Commission concerning lease

product pricing and lost, damaged, or stolen replacement cost of Scram Remote Breath

6. Old Business

7. Public Participation

8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements

9. Reports of Officers and Committees

10. Bills, Communications and Appointments

11. Receipts and Disbursements

12. Adjournment

The Raleigh County Commission will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.

For conference call information, dial in 978-990-5449. The access code is 623858

Please put the phones on mute.

