The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Bishop Fred Sims; Heart of God Church; Beckley
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Consideration of Mills Floor Covering rezoning from R1 to B1
5.4 Approval of Courthouse Grant Application from CFIA
5.5 Approval of Trap Hill Little League Grant Application for $5000
5.6 AML Pilot Drawdown #3 for White Oak Water Project in the amount of $13,789.50
5.7 Contract Addendum No. 1 between Attenti US and Raleigh County Commission concerning lease
product pricing and lost, damaged, or stolen replacement cost of Scram Remote Breath
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The Raleigh County Commission will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
For conference call information, dial in 978-990-5449. The access code is 623858
Please put the phones on mute.