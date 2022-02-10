The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber, 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 New Employee - County Clerk- Sarah Adkins, Deputy Fiduciary Clerk in the Probate Department
5.4 New Employee - Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department- Devon McDowell; Deputy
5.5 New Employee - Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department- Tyler Gore; Deputy
5.6 Approval of CDDP DUI Grant Application for 2/23/22 to 5/26/22
5.7 Approval of CDDP DUI Grant Reimbursement for Grant 10/21/21 to 1/21/22
5.8 Approval of contract for electronic poll books for early voting poll workers stations for $24,804.00
5.9 Approval of resolution of the CDBG to request funding for the North Beckley PSD; Piney View/Batoff Mountain Sewer Project
5.10 Approval of resolution for the WV HUD CDBG to request funding for the Shady Spring PSD Glen Morgan Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade Project
5.11 Approval of resolution for Fair Housing
5.12 Drawdown #2 for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Industrial Park Broadband Project- $921.10 to Spillman, Thomas, & Battle for legal services
5.13 Monthly report for the COSSAP Grant
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday, March 1, at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber, 116 ½ N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Conference call information:
Dial-in number is 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute