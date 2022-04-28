The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Rick Watson; First Baptist Church; Beckley
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Open bids on computer system for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department
5.4 Proclamation recognizing the Shady Spring Tigers runners up in the 2022 WV State Basketball Championship Tournament Class AAA
5.5 Consideration of funding request from the Bradley PSD
5.6 Grandview Sewer Project Pre-engineering review
5.7 Approval of agreement of administrative services between North Beckley Service District and Region 1 Planning and Development Council
5.8 Approval of engineering contract for Crab Orchard MacArthur PSD Harper Eccles sewer project
5.9 Drawdown 3 for $420 for legal services for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Broadband project
5.10 Consideration of minor boundary adjustment by the town of Mabscott
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Appointment of Jina Belcher to the Raleigh County Airport Authority; Expires 5/3/27
10.2 Appointment of Donnie Holcomb to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Authority; Expires 5/3/27
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held
Tuesday May 17, at 10 a.m. in the
Raleigh County Commission Chamber
116 ½ N. Heber Street
Beckley, WV 25801
—————
Conference call information
DIial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put the phone on mute