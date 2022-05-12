The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Betsy Evans; Beckley Community Methodist Church; Beckley
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 New Employee Prosecuting Attorney; Chris Leffler Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
5.4 Proclamation recognizing the 2022 WV State Archery Champions- The Shady Spring Tigers
5.4 Recognition award for Lt. B. R. Halstead
5.5 Recognition award for Lt. W. R. Killen
5.6 Estate of Joyce Rife
5.7 COSAP Monthly Report
5.8 Approval of grant agreement from the Dept of Arts and Culture for $26,645 for records management
5.9 Approval of opening a bank account for Piney View/Batoff Mountain sewer project
5.10 Approval of AML soft cost payment request 7 in the amount of $53,754.64 on the Clearfork Rail Trail project
5.11 Approval of AML quarterly report on the Clearfork Rail Trail project
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday June 7, at 10 a.m. in the Commission chamber.
—————
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phone on mute