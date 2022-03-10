AGENDA

March 15, 2022

The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.

The agenda includes:

10:00 AM

REGULAR SESSION

COUNTY COMMISSION OF RALEIGH COUNTY

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Invocation

4. Pledge of Allegiance

5. New Business

5.1 Exonerations

5.2 Budget Revisions

5.3 New Employee - Allison Taylor Assistant Prosecuting Attorney (Part-time)

5.3 Estate of Madrith Chambers

5.4 Opioid settlement

5.5 COSSAP monthly grant report

5.6 Approval of building grant for development up to $20 million from the United States

Economic Development Administration at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport for

NRGRDA

5.7 Approval of access road grant up to $1.5 million from the West Virginia Division

Industrial Access Road Program at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport for NRGRDA

6. Old Business

7. Public Participation

8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements

8.1 Reappointment of Rebecca Callaway to the Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals

Expires 3/15/25

8.1 Reappointment of James Songer, II to the Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals

Expires 3/15/25

9. Reports of Officers and Committees

10. Bills, Communications and Appointments

11. Receipts and Disbursements

12. Adjournment

The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will Tuesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. in the commission chamber. 

Conference call information:

Dial-in number is 978-990-5449

Access code - 623858

Please put phones on mute

