AGENDA
March 15, 2022
The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
10:00 AM
REGULAR SESSION
COUNTY COMMISSION OF RALEIGH COUNTY
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 New Employee - Allison Taylor Assistant Prosecuting Attorney (Part-time)
5.3 Estate of Madrith Chambers
5.4 Opioid settlement
5.5 COSSAP monthly grant report
5.6 Approval of building grant for development up to $20 million from the United States
Economic Development Administration at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport for
NRGRDA
5.7 Approval of access road grant up to $1.5 million from the West Virginia Division
Industrial Access Road Program at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport for NRGRDA
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
8.1 Reappointment of Rebecca Callaway to the Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals
Expires 3/15/25
8.1 Reappointment of James Songer, II to the Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals
Expires 3/15/25
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will Tuesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. in the commission chamber.
Conference call information:
Dial-in number is 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute
For the complete agenda, visit register-herald.com