The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 21 beginning at 10 a.m.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Jess Farley; Glen White Church of God; Glen White, WV
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 New Employee Circuit Clerk’s Office - Kyla Workman
5.4 Approval of redistricting changes and polling locations newspaper ad
5.5 Approval of updated purchasing procedures
5.6 Approval of street name change from Rose Drive to Anderson Avenue in Bradley
5.7 Approval of new address and street name change 161, 143, 127, 113, 114, 126, 142, 160 Lunar Lane in the Woodlands Medical and Professional Park
5.8 Approval of new address and street name change 112, 128, 144, and 154 Solar Drive in the Woodlands Medical and Professional Park
5.9 COSAP Monthly Report
5.10 Approval of order to remove personal representative John Nadowski for the estate of Joseph Eulogio Candedo Estate #16336
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Reappointment of Dan Farley to the Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority; Expires 6/30/24
10.2 Reappointment of Jeff Miller to the Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority; Expires 6/30/24
10.3 Reappointment of Tom Cochran to the NRGDA; Expires 6/30/25
10.4 Reappointment of Jim Wood to the Raleigh County Planning & Zoning Commission; Expires 6/30/25
10.5 Reappointment of George Bragg to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority; Expires 6/30/26
10.6 Reappointment of Dave Tolliver to the Raleigh County Airport Authority; Expires 6/30/27
10.7 Reappointment of Williard “Bill” Hopkins to the New River Parkway Authority; Expires 6/30/25
10.8 Reappointment of Carl W. Roop to the Raleigh County Recreation Authority; Expires 6/30/27
10.9 Reappointment of Jennifer Meade to the Raleigh County Building Commission; Expires 6/30/27
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Commission meeting will be Tuesday July 5 at 10:00 am in the Commission Chamber at 116 ½ N. Heber Street, Beckley
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
DIAL- IN NUMBER - 978-990-5449
ACCESS CODE - 623858
PLEASE PUT PHONES ON MUTE