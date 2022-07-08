The Raleigh County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, July 12, beginning at 10 a.m.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Danny Lusk; Helen Baptist Church; Helen, WV
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Approval of DUI Grant for $5000
5.4 Approval of drawdown #4 for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Broadband Expansion Project in the amount of $22,500
5.5 Approval of budget amendment request 1 for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Broadband Expansion Project to move $900 from the construction line to the engineering line
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Reappointment of Kevin Reedy to the Raleigh County Planning & Zoning Commission; Expires 7/12/25
10.2 Reappointment of Dave Tolliver to the Coalfield Expressway Authority; Expires 7/12/26
10.3 Reappointment of Danny Barr to the Coalfield Expressway Authority; Expires 7/12/26
11.. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday July 19, at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber, 116 ½ N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Conference call-in information
Dial-in in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute