The Raleigh County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, Sept. 6 beginning at 10 a.m. in the County Commission chamber at 116 1/2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Chris Borah; Christ the King Church; Beckley
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 New Employee- Raleigh County Commission; Denver Turner, Janitor
5.4 Approve poll workers for the November General Election
5.5 Approval of Raleigh Solar Conditional Use Permit Extension
5.6 Approval of $1,080 to The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce for Street Lighting on US 19 in Glen Morgan
5.7 Schedule Board of Assessment Appeals Meeting for Oct. 4, 2022 at 11 a.m.
5.8 Approval of Opioid Settlement
5.9 Halloween Trick or Treat Time for Raleigh County; Monday Oct. 31, 2022; 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
5.10 Approval of Voice Over Internet Phone System from Segra
5.11 Approval of Drawdown #1 for Piney View/Batoff Mountain Sewer Project from the American Rescue Funds Grant in the amount of $173,362.50
6. Old Business- Property Safety Complaints/Petitions hearings:
6.1 AB561 (Joseph Sanchez c/o Rose Hicks 122 Third St, Bradley)
6.2 AB569 (Bobby Meadows II, 680 Cranberry Drive, Prosperity)
6.3 AB642 (Shelvy Murdock EtAl, 116 Dover St, Prosperity)
6.4 AB647 (Volusia Ventures LLC, 132 Dublin St., Sullivan)
6.5 AB651 (Dewey Graham. 136 Tommy Creek Rd, Rhodell)
6.6 AB657 (Estate of James Buckland, 127 Canyon Dr., Glen Morgan)
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held
Tuesday. Sept. 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber.
Conference call in information
Dia-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute
