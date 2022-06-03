The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Kelly Bowman; Legacy Church; Beaver, WV
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Proclamation recognizing the 2021-2022 Shady Spring High School Girls Volleyball Team winning the West Virginia State AA Championship
5.4 Request comments, questions, or concerns from voting at new precincts due to redistricting
5.5 Raleigh Solar Project; Decommissioning Agreement
5.6 Approval of Clear Fork Rails to Trails deed transfer from The Raleigh County Commission to Raleigh County Parks and Recreation
5.7 Hearing on Mabscott annexation
5.8 Request for comments, questions, or concerns on Section 504 protecting persons with disabilities
5.9 Approval of pay increase for elected officials
5.10 Approval of purchase of Kardex machine for voter registration from Allegheny Systems for $39,953.75
5.11 Report from Lisa Strader from Southern WV Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
5.12 Approval of ISP for Raleigh County Memorial Airport Broadband Project
5.13 Report from Chris Davis on Opiod Settlement
5.14 Rhodell property transfer to the Rhodell Fire Department
5.15 Approval of Glen Morgan agreement on property improvement with Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce
5.16 Approval of 2022 Tax Year Real Estate & Personal Property Oath Pages
5.17 Public hearing on rezone; Custom Holdings, Inc. (R1 to B1)
5.18 Approval of Street names at Lake Stephens- Dam Drive; Overlook Avenue; Recreation Road; Fishermans Lane; Lodging Lane; S’mores Street; Campfire Road; Cabin Road; and Event Circle
5.19 Approval of White Oak AML Pilot Drawdown #5 in the amount of $20,451.59
5.20 Approval of North Beckley PSD: Piney View/Batoff Mountain Sewer Extension Project WV DEP AMLER Grant Application
5.21 Approval of DUI grant for Sheriff’s Department for $5000
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Reappointment of Greg Duckworth to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
10.2 Reappointment of Molly Williams to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday June 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber at 116 ½ N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Conference call-in information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute