The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 19at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Danny Lusk; Helen Baptist Church; Helen
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Open bids for Lake Stephens Bathhouse
5.4 Open bids for Video Conference Installation in County Commission Chamber
5.5 New Employee - Alec Worix Drug Screening Technician; Day Report Center
5.5 New Employee - Jennifer Reno, Temporary Employee; Raleigh County Sheriff’s Tax Office
5.6 Proclamation recognizing the Greater Beckley Crusaders runners up in the 2022 WV State Basketball Championship Tournament Class A
5.7 Lay the Levy - Fiscal Year 2022-2023
5.8 Approval of Emergency precinct change Order for Precinct 53 (Glade Springs) from Shady Spring Pentecostal Holiness Church to Daniels Elementary School
5.9 Approval of pay rates for poling locations, poll workers, supply clerks, and escorts
5.10 Memo of Understanding on office space for Active Southern West Virginia and The Raleigh County Commission
5.11 Resolution of support for Congressionally Directed Spending Request for $100,000 to be used for dilapidated buildings in Raleigh County
5.12 COSAP Monthly Report
5.13 Approval of drawdown #4 White Oak Water Project in the amount of $5015.00.
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday May 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber
To join the conference call, dial in 978-990-5449. The access code is 623858. Please put the phone on mute.