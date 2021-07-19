The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Request and approval of drawdown #1 for White Oak Water Project for $67,852.53
5.4 Request to approve an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Beckley, Raleigh County
Commission, and The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority regarding developing a tract of land to
be used for demolition waste from abandoned buildings
5.5 Request for hearing for the estate of Joyce Lea Rife
5.6 Selection of Right of Way Negotiator, Accountant, Bond
Council, and Project Attorney for Piney View/Batoff Sewer Extension
5.7 Presentation from Just for Kids
5.8 Request to purchase new voting machines based on approval of contract
5.9 Approval of AML Clear Fork Rail Trail annual pilot report
5.10 Approval of AML White Oak Water Project annual pilot report
5.11 Request to approve the issuance of lease revenue bonds for the acquisition, construction, furnishing,
and equipping of a new Sheriff’s building at 308 New Payne Drive; Beckley; and authorizing other
necessary actions and/or other documents in connection with the foregoing.
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.