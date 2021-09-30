The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.

The agenda includes:

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Invocation - Pastor Sharon Waters; First Christian Church; Beckley 

4. Pledge of Allegiance

5. New Business

5.1 Exonerations

5.2 Budget Revisions

5.3 New Employee Assessor’s Office - Micah Neff, Appraiser

5.4 New Employee Sheriff’s Department - Emma Bowyer, Full Time Records Clerk

5.5 New Employee Sheriff’s Department - Debbie Trump, Part Time Records Clerk

5.6 New Employee Raleigh County Commission - Inetha Brown, Full Time Janitor

5.7 Consideration of $250,000 in funding for the Eccles/Harper Sewer Project from the Crab Orchard MacArthur Public Service District

5.8 Consideration in the amount of $3500 for broadband internet study to determine unserved and underserved areas of Raleigh County

5.9 Halloween Trick or Treat for Raleigh County; Saturday October 30, 2021; 5 p.m.-7p.m.

6. Old Business

6.1 Property Safety Hearings

6.1.1 AB559 - Gary Wiseman (160 Shrewsberry Lane, Daniels 

6.1.2 AB602 - Joe Tate & Betty Williams (4953 Lester Hwy, Hotchkiss 

6.1.3 AB622 - Ethel Workman c/o Robert Workman (1006 Upper Rock Creek Rd)

6.1.4 AB625 - Edward Richmond EtAl (154 Union Hall Rd. Stanford 

6.1.5 AB631 - Robert Ratliff (6404 Tams Hwy. Amigo 

6.1.6 AB641(a) - Gleada Thompson EtAl (357 & 359 Bailey Ave. Beckley 

6.1.7 AB641(b) - Mark Thompson (361 Bailey Ave, Beckley 

7. Public Participation

8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements

8.1 Regular Meeting Minutes – September 7, 2021

9. Reports of Officers and Committees

10. Bills, Communications and Appointments

10.1 Re-appointment of Gary Taylor to the County Fire Chief position on the Raleigh County Property Safety

Agency Board for a two-year Term: End of appointed term: October 5, 2023

11. Receipts and Disbursements

12. Adjournment

The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.

 ----------

Conference call information:

Dial-in number is 978-990-5449

Access code - 623858

Please put phones on mute

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video