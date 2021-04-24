Pendleton Community Bank (PCB) has added of Tyler Ingram, AVP & business development officer, to the bank’s lending team.
Ingram will serve the financial institution’s southern West Virginia market to include Beckley, Lewisburg, and the surrounding area.
Ingram brings 10 years of banking experience to PCB. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Grand Canyon University and earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governors University.
From retail banking to mortgage lending, Ingram has served in various customer service roles throughout his career.
“We are excited to welcome Tyler to the PCB family,” says William Loving, president and chief executive officer. “I am confident his extensive experience and customer service skills will serve to strengthen our position in the southern West Virginia market.
“Without a doubt, Tyler will serve our current and future customers well,” Loving said.
“I have always been taught that people will never remember what you have said or done, but they will always remember how you made them feel,” Ingram said.
Outside the office, Tyler serves on the Board of Directors for Gateway Industries. He lives in Greenbrier County with his wife and three daughters.