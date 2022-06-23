The U.S. Department of Interior’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program appropriated $3.6 million to 36 West Virginia counties, according to a joint press release from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
The payments are made annually to counties with non-taxable federal land within their borders to offset the lost property tax revenue.
The full list of funding to counties in southern West Virginia includes: Fayette – $107,903; Greenbrier – $317,466; Mercer – $344; Monroe – $61,840; Nicholas – $109,901; Raleigh – $39,424; Summers – $69,746; and Wyoming – $89,941.