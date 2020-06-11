The following calls were made to police agencies on June 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Baker Street
Animal bites: East C Street
Assault already occurred: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Breaking and entering not in progress: 85 Jerome Van Meter Drive (MCNB Bank)
Burglar alarm: Mercer Street, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 21 Bypass Plaza, 1110 Johnstown Road, 28 Avocet Way, 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 110 N. Heber St. (federal office building), North Fayette Street
Burglary in progress: Maplewood Lane
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse) (3), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: South Eisenhower Drive, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 800 block North Kanawha Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 400 block Neville Street, 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart), Queen Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Civil assist: E Street
Civil matter: South Vance Drive, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Disturbance: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), Temple Street, E Street
Domestic: E Street
Drug violation in progress: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart)
Follow-up call: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Four-wheeler: Wilkes Avenue
Harassment: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel, Rooms 21 and 22)
K9 unit: 2200 block Harper Road
Larceny: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motorcycle complaint: 100 block Northwestern Avenue
Motor vehicle accident: Second Street/South Fayettte Street, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 1300 block Harper Road
Noise complaint: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Overdose: Mulberry Street, 103 Earwood St.
Reckless driver: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Seizures: E Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 100 block Patch Street (2), 100 block Plumley Avenue, 1 Plaza Center, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (6), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Temple Street, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger) (2), 100 block Virginia Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 613 S. Fayette St., 100 block Orchard Avenue
Threats: Park Avenue
Traffic stop: City Avenue/Central Avenue, Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive, Gregory Street/Hartley Avenue, 2000 block Harper Road (3), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2000 block Harper Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Koch Avenue/Wright Road
Transport prisoner: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Unknown medical problem: Clyde Street
Vehicle disabled: 200 block Ragland Road, 100 Ragland Road
Vehicle identification number verification: Maxwell Hill Road
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
ATVs: Sullivan
Breaking and entering: Harper Heights
Burglary: Shady Spring, Beckley
Disabled vehicle: Beaver
Disturbance: Harper Heights
Destruction of property: Cranberry, Crab Orchard
Fraud: Helen
Larceny: Beaver
Loud music: Prosperity (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Dry Hill, Beaver
Prowler: Shady Spring, Beaver
Reckless driver: Glen Daniel, Mabscott
Shoplifting: Sophia
Suspicious activity: Harper Park
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Stover, Eccles
Threats: Shady Spring
Vandalism/destruction of property: Stanaford