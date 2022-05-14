The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Raleigh County
Bike patrol: Main Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Autumn Lane, Stanaford Road
Business check: North Eisenhower Drive
Check welfare: Ewart Avenue, Ragland Road, Rails to Trails behind Wendy's
Civil matter: Combs Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Disturbance: Bailey Avenue, Hager Street
Domestic: North Eisenhower Drive, Hartley Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Central Avenue, 300 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Earwood Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street (2), 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 800 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Temple Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (4)
Follow-up call: Beckley Avenue, Morris Avenue
Larceny: Saunders Avenue
Lost property: North Eisenhower Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Woodlawn Avenue
Out of control: Glenn Avenue
Parking complaint: McCreery Street/South Fayette Street
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: Temple Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Beckley Avenue, Pine Street
Special assignment: Beckley Plaza, Stanaford Road
Suspicious activity: South Heber Street, Highland Street
Suspicious vehicle: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Traffic stop: 200 block Central Avenue, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/South Jackson Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 100 block Jasper Drive, 409 S. Kanawha St., South Kanawha Street/F Street, 100 block New River Drive, East Prince Street/Powerline Drive, 100 block Ragland Road, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug pharmacy), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Sisson Street, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Virginia Street
Vagrant: Bellevue Lane
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive
Wanted person: Prince Street
Warrant served: Neville Street