The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt to serve warrant: Harper Road

Breaking and entering not in progress: New River Town Center

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglary not in progress: South Fayette Street

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street

Choking: Temple Street

Custody complaint: North Eisenhower Drive

Disturbance: Burgess Street, Ninth Street, Stanaford Road, Woodlawn Avenue

DUI investigation: Neville Street

Drug violation in progress: Ewart Avenue

Electronic sex crime: South Kanawha Street

Eloped/walked away: Harper Road

Fraud: Beckley Avenue

Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mental problem: Ann Street, Temple Street

Motor vehicle accident: 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: South Fayette Street

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Roadhouse), North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store)

Reckless driver: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: Bypass Plaza

Shots fired: Ann Street/Woodlawn Avenue, Bair Street, South Heber Street

Special assignment: 100 block Church Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue, Second Street, 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Timber Ridge Drive

Suspicious activity: Harper Road, 1100 block South Kanawha Street, 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious package: Wilkes Avenue

Suspicious person: 400 block South Kanawha Street

Suspicious vehicle: Center Street

Traffic stop: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: Burgess Street

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: MacArthur, Mount Tabor, Stanaford

Disturbance: Beckley, Crab Orchard (2), Raleigh, Shady Spring

Fraud: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Eccles

Larceny: Maple Fork

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Lanark, Rhodell, Stanaford (2)

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Glen Daniel

Suspicious person: MacArthur (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Cranberry

Trespassing: Farley Hill

Unwanted person: Sprague

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video