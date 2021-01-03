The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to serve warrant: Harper Road
Breaking and entering not in progress: New River Town Center
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglary not in progress: South Fayette Street
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street
Choking: Temple Street
Custody complaint: North Eisenhower Drive
Disturbance: Burgess Street, Ninth Street, Stanaford Road, Woodlawn Avenue
DUI investigation: Neville Street
Drug violation in progress: Ewart Avenue
Electronic sex crime: South Kanawha Street
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road
Fraud: Beckley Avenue
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mental problem: Ann Street, Temple Street
Motor vehicle accident: 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: South Fayette Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Roadhouse), North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store)
Reckless driver: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: Bypass Plaza
Shots fired: Ann Street/Woodlawn Avenue, Bair Street, South Heber Street
Special assignment: 100 block Church Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue, Second Street, 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Timber Ridge Drive
Suspicious activity: Harper Road, 1100 block South Kanawha Street, 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious package: Wilkes Avenue
Suspicious person: 400 block South Kanawha Street
Suspicious vehicle: Center Street
Traffic stop: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: Burgess Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: MacArthur, Mount Tabor, Stanaford
Disturbance: Beckley, Crab Orchard (2), Raleigh, Shady Spring
Fraud: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Eccles
Larceny: Maple Fork
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Lanark, Rhodell, Stanaford (2)
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Glen Daniel
Suspicious person: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Cranberry
Trespassing: Farley Hill
Unwanted person: Sprague