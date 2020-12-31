The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

---------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Daniels, MacArthur

Joyriding: Sophia

Larceny: Daniels, Midway (2)

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Coal City, Cool Ridge, Eccles, Mabscott

Panhandling: MacArthur

Prowler: Oak Grove

Shoplifting: Beaver

Stolen property: Beckley

Stolen vehicle: Eccles, Sophia

Suspicious activity: Fairdale

Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick

Threats: Crab Orchard, Sullivan

Vehicle fire: Sophia

