The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Mankin Avenue
Attempt to locate: Clyde Street
Barking dog: Orchard Avenue
Burglar alarm: 108 Brookwood Lane, 119 N. Fayette St., Grey Flats Road, 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley Police shooting range), Robert C. Byrd Drive, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Burglary in progress: Lincoln Street
Child abuse/neglect: Church Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street/North Kanawha Street
Civil matter: 205 Granville Av. (Oxford), Quarry Street
Disturbance: City Avenue, South Heber Street, Neville Street, Stanaford Road
DUI investigation: Neville Street/Alaska Avenue
Drug violation in progress: South Eisenhower Drive, Rails to Trails
Extra patrol: 100 block Broadway Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Hillpark Drive (3), 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Ninth Street, Rails to Trails (2), Ragland Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Scott Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street
Found property: New River Town Center
Harassment: South Fayette Street
Larceny: Hager Street, Mercer Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), Stanaford Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 4301 Robert C Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)
No driver's license: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Noise complaint: Second Street
Overdose: Glenn Avenue
Panhandling: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral)
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue
Reckless driver: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Ragland Road, North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street, Galleria Plaza, North Kanawha Street, 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: South Fayette Street
Runaway juvenile: Broadway Street/Gadd Avenue, Hargrove Street (2)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Virginia Street
Special assignment: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), Beckley Crossing, 500 block Neville Street
Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Suspicious activity: Temple Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: Neville Street, New River Drive, Teel Road
Threats: Harper Road
Traffic stop: 100 block Elkins Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2004 Harper Road (Shell station) (2), 300 block Prince Street, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Beckley Avenue
Warrant served: Hager Street