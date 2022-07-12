West Virginia’s Attorney General argues in new court filings that the state’s felony abortion law that sprung back after being inactive for a half century should be considered in effect.
The Attorney General contends that laws passed after the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade ruling were meant to regulate and restrict abortion. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade and sent abortion policy back to the states, the Attorney General says the state Legislature’s intent has clearly been to restrict abortion to the extent possible.
“It is counter-historical to say that the Legislature intended less protection for unborn life if Roe was overruled than if Roe never existed,” lawyers for the office wrote in filings signed by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that left abortion policy to the states, West Virginia’s revived felony abortion law faces an early legal test next Monday in Kanawha Circuit Court. A coalition of abortion rights advocates is asking for an injunction to halt the old law from going into effect.
