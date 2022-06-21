The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has been appropriated $340,206 for four projects across West Virginia. The funding will support upgrades to local lighting infrastructure in Charleston, the design of a multistate career pathways system, a youth leadership training in sciences and equipment improvements in the McDowell County Renaissance Village.
Individuals awards listed below:
$100,000 – Charleston Main Street: Charleston West Side Gateway Lighting Project
$100,000 – The Education Alliance: Comprehensive Plan for a Multistate Career Pathways System
$74,871 – National Youth Science Foundation: Youth Science Leadership Institute Program Planning
$65,335 – Reconnecting McDowell: Renaissance Village Equipment Installation