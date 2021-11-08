Beckley Common Council should be discussing issues that are more pressing than the proposed honorary naming of S. Fayette Street, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Monday.
"The renaming of a long-standing named street, in an honorary manner, or in an actual change, has become an issue with strong opinions on both sides," Rappold stated. "I have received calls this week, for instance, indicating that residents and businesses located on the subject street have not been asked their opinion.
"As a city, we have many opportunities and some challenges more deserving of Council's deliberations, than the naming issue, that has proven to be very divisive," said the mayor.
He added that he is not in favor of more discussion on the matter.
Rappold, emphasizing that the statement was his "opinion only," delivered the edict in order to douse a fracas that started, innocently enough, when former Ward III Councilman and City Human Rights Chair Frank Williams approached the Human Rights Commission (HRC) earlier this year and asked that S. Fayette Street be given an honorary name to memorialize slain American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The HRC approved the request and Dr. Kristi Dumas, commission chair, asked council during its Oct. 6 meeting to draft an ordinance that would honor King with "Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard" street signs. Other cities, including Charleston, have taken similar measures.
An honorary naming does not change the official address of businesses or residences but allows for commemorative signage to be posted.
At the Oct. 18 meeting, Rappold asked council to instead consider honoring a local human rights campaigner, the late Rev. Daniel Stratton, with the signage.
Stratton, a former slave, established Baptist churches in the Black community and also educated Beckleyans, primarily in the Black community, in the early 20th century.
Rappold's suggestion immediately fractured into two discussions.
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher said during the Oct. 18 meeting that he may give favorable consideration to Bill Withers, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who grew up at Slab Fork.
"Distinguished West Virginian" Madrith Chambers, 84, a former council member, announced after the meeting that she was also in support of honoring Stratton, who was a local civil rights leader. She said that Withers and King were good choices but that Stratton was the best choice, because he was local.
A day after the Oct. 18 meeting, when asked if he still supported naming the street for Withers, Sopher said that he did not want to rename the street at all.
He cited the hassle that it could cause for business owners and council, since the street is a state road and any change would need permission from the West Virginia Legislature.
During a council workshop, Sopher said that the street was part of local history, having been named by city founder Alfred Beckley after Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de La Fayette, known in the United States as Lafayette, a French aristocrat and military officer who fought in the American Revolutionary War and who commanded American troops in the siege of Yorktown and other battles.
At the same workshop, At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter and Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock both suggested they would support honorary signage — but with different names.
Bullock seemed to support the King sign, while Hunter supported the Stratton signage.
While Dumas said on Oct. 18 that she was flexible in considering potential honorees, the request for a name besides "King" should be taken to the HRC for consideration, as the ordinance had been requested by HRC.
Dumas' statement led to a second discussion, this one concerning the appropriate method for renaming the street.
Bullock suggested on Nov. 1 that the name change requests should be presented to HRC, while Rappold said that it was not necessary for Council to seek HRC support.
At the end of last week, Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap took a stab at resolving the dilemma with a middle ground approach.
He sent an email on Friday to Rappold, council members and city officials, suggesting that only the blocks of Fayette Street between Five Corners and Eisenhower Drive be given the honorary name "Martin Luther King Boulevard."
"This may reduce the inconvenience and confusion for the business sector uptown, while inspiring the residents and children who attend the school of that street and all of the Beckleyans who want the city we love to reflect our beliefs of inclusion and progress," said Dunlap. " I also suggest this because I imagine the visibility of an amazing sign that crests at the beginning of this arc, and at its end, making it clear that Dr. King's missions and dreams are alive and well in our citizen's hearts and minds."
On Monday, however, the mayor said that the discussion had lingered for too long.
"At this time, I do not support continued discussion," he said.