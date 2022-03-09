Rocky Massey, longtime chief community executive officer (CCEO) for Beckley ARH Hospital, is now vice president of external affairs for the Appalachian Regional Healthcare system, ARH Communication Manager Jeri Knowlton announced Wednesday.
In his new position, Massey serves both West Virginia and Kentucky. He will lead external affairs and governmental relations for the non-profit ARH health care system, serving as a liaison to state and federal agencies in Kentucky and West Virginia.
Massey will oversee special projects and initiatives, including Certificate of Need (CON) processes for both states, Knowlton said.
“We are excited to have Rocky move into this very important system-level position for ARH,” said Hollie Phillips, ARH president and CEO. "He has a proven track record as an ARH leader and his commitment, vast knowledge of the ARH system, and expertise will be instrumental in telling ARH’s story to external stakeholders.”
Massey started the new position on Monday.
“I’ve always served ARH in the capacity of direct responsibility for operations within a specific community,” Massey said in a press release. "This new system-level role will allow me to share my 40 years of experience across ARH as a system.
"It truly is a dream job for me.”
Massey was born at Beckley ARH Hospital. He started his career at the hospital at age 17 in 1979, after his aunt secured a janitor’s job for him.
Massey was drawn to X-ray. He completed ultrasound technology training at Wake Forest University in North Carolina and returned to B-ARH to serve as clinical coordinator for the X-ray Department in 1981.
Massey eventually became the chief radiology tech at B-ARH and began managing the department. An experienced hospital administrator, Wilbur Crossley, took notice that Massey loved managing people. He began mentoring Massey.
He earned a master’s degree from Marshall University and was accepted into the West Virginia School of Osteophathic Medicine (WVSOM) in 1988, but Crossley promoted Massey to assistant hospital administrator, and Massey decided to take the administrative rather than the medical path.
From 1988 to 2002, he was CEO at Summers ARH Hospital in Hinton.
From 2002 to 2021, Massey was CEO at Beckley ARH Hospital, where he brought advanced options to Beckley in oncology and endocrinology. He recruited dozens of physicians, including specialists in cardiology, endocrinology, oncology and psychiatry, to Beckley and led governmental and external affairs.
He most recently served as CEO for Paintsville ARH Hospital in Kentucky.
Massey will also remain in the role of Interim CEO for Paintsville ARH until a permanent CEO is located. He will report directly to ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips.