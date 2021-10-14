CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates forwarded Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination mandate exemption bill to third and final reading during Thursday’s floor session. A final vote is expected in Friday’s floor session.
There were no amendments offered during Thursday’s floor session on the bill that has created concern among the medical and business community.
The bill, HB 335, would put language into state law that would require employers, including state government and private businesses, who mandate vaccination against COVID-19, to also offer religious and medical exemptions.
Gov. Jim Justice has said the bill is simply to clarify what is already “the law of the land” but West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts and others disagree.
https://wvmetronews.com/2021/10/14/mandate-exemption-bill-advances-in-house-as-those-opposed-continue-to-speak-out/