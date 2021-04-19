make it shine

Rick Barbero, The Register-Herald

Sherrie Hunter, co-chair of Raleigh County Make it Shine, gathers trash on Pikeview Drive in Beckley Monday afternoon during the Raleigh County Make it Shine yearly project. Volunteers met at Krogers on Harper Road working from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on streets from Dry Hill Road to Robert C Byrd Drive, Pikeview Drive and the Neville Street intersection.

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

The Beckley-Raleigh County Gateway Project, Raleigh County Make it Shine and Piney Creek Watershed Association are planning another Earth Day litter sweep Thursday, April 22, from noon to 2 p.m. in Beckley.

The group will be working in the downtown area to collect cigarette butts.

Vests, bags and litter sticks will be provided.

To register to volunteer contact BRCCC at 304-252-7328.

