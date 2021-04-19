Rick Barbero, The Register-Herald

Sherrie Hunter, co-chair of Raleigh County Make it Shine, gathers trash on Pikeview Drive in Beckley Monday afternoon during the Raleigh County Make it Shine yearly project. Volunteers met at Krogers on Harper Road working from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on streets from Dry Hill Road to Robert C Byrd Drive, Pikeview Drive and the Neville Street intersection.