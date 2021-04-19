Sherrie Hunter, co-chair of Raleigh County Make it Shine, gathers trash on Pikeview Drive in Beckley Monday afternoon during the Raleigh County Make it Shine yearly project.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Gateway Project, Raleigh County Make it Shine and Piney Creek Watershed Association are planning another Earth Day litter sweep Thursday, April 22, from noon to 2 p.m. in Beckley.
The group will be working in the downtown area to collect cigarette butts.
Vests, bags and litter sticks will be provided.
To register to volunteer contact BRCCC at 304-252-7328.