On Tuesday, April 26, the Raleigh County Prosecutors Office and the community lost Thomas Edwin MacAulay – prosecutor, husband, father, friend and the chairman of the Raleigh County Board of Health.
Tom MacAuley was born on Jan. 18, 1956, at Walter Reed Hospital in Silver Springs, Md. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1974 and then received his Master of Business degree from Marshall University.
He graduated from the West Virginia University School of Law in 1982. MacAulay then worked in private practice for a few years before marrying his wife, Debbie, in 1985.
MacAulay obtained a federal grant to allow him to prosecute DUI cases in Wyoming County until he went to work in the prosecutor’s office in 1990.
MacAulay began serving the citizens of Raleigh County by prosecuting cases under the Larry Frail administration until 2008. He then continued his work under the newly elected Prosecutor Kristen Keller until 2020.
MacAulay remained in his position when Benjamin Hatfield took office in January 2021, where he worked until his passing, making him the longest tenured attorney in the prosecutor's office by four years.
MacAulay was a regular face in and around the courthouse and was known to his friends and co-workers as T-Mac. MacAulay did not just work under Benjamin Hatfield these past few years, but they were also co-workers in 2017-2018.
"I will always remember Tom as someone who was a constant positive influence on morale and someone who had a rare grasp on the common good,” Hatfield said.
He said MacAulay was one of the attorneys who taught him the way things worked and helped usher him into his early career. Hatfield said MacAulay was "infinitely kind, diplomatic, and he was always there when someone needed a pick-me-up."
MacAulay spent most of his professional time prosecuting misdemeanor cases in Magistrate Court and felony driving offenses such as DUI causing death or bodily injury. He had an intense knowledge about the complicated laws dealing with field sobriety tests and blood alcohol content.
"Even though the cases Tom prosecuted would often be very adversarial, he had a way of leaving those feelings in the courtroom and always got along well with everyone,” Hatfield said.
MacAulay chaired the Raleigh County Board of Health during the global Covid-19 pandemic, making the past few years some of the busiest of his career.
Even as busy as MacAulay was, he understood that all work and no play was no way to live, and he had cures for that. He was notorious for bringing his home-made ice cream machine to work and inviting everyone around town over for a treat. His ice cream was enjoyed by courthouse personnel, police officers, judges, bail bondsmen and more.
MacAulay’s family will be placing his ice cream machine in the prosecutors office where they feel it belongs.
"The ice cream machine will be a treasure here,” Hatfield said, “not just for the ice cream, but for the sense of fellowship MacAuay always brought in along with it."
MacAulay will also forever be known as "The Pig Roaster," throwing a yearly party for his family, friends, and co-workers. His wife, Debbie, said, "This tradition began back when Tom was in law school where he started smoking deer and ham.”
MacAulay moved his smoker to Beckley in 1986, where he made several upgrades over the years, and continued the tradition.
Rite of Christian burial was celebrated Tuesday, May 3, at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church in Beckley. Friends and family then carried MacAulay to his final resting place. The family asks any donations of sympathy be made to the Raleigh County Health Department c/o Amber Humphrey, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, or to the St. Francis de Sales Church at 614 S. Oakwood Ave., Beckley.