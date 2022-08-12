Lewisburg City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 942 Washington St. W.

This meeting will also be available through Zoom teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

call to order - Mayor White

visitors reports (five-minute limit per subject not on the agenda) - citizen request

approval of minutes for regular session July 19 - City Clerk Shannon Beatty

Ordinance 305, amend Article 1375.09 of the Lewisburg City Code, second reading and public hearing

Ordinance 306, revised nuisances, first reading

Ordinance 307, home rule application 1 percent sales tax, second reading and public hearing

Ordinance 308, tap rate increase, first reading

Resolution 497, approving invoices relating to services for the water system improvements project and authorizing payment thereof

communications from Mayor Beverly White

communications from City Manager Misty Hill

communications from city council members

Planning Commission report - Council member John Little

report from Chief of Police Teubert

report from Fire Chief Thomas

Finance Committee report (Public Works building bid approval; Parks Department approval of zero turn mower bid; Division of Natural Resources Greenbrier River Trail agreement) - Council member Arron Seams

Public Works Department report from Public Works Director Legg

adjournment

