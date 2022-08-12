Lewisburg City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 942 Washington St. W.
This meeting will also be available through Zoom teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic. For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
call to order - Mayor White
visitors reports (five-minute limit per subject not on the agenda) - citizen request
approval of minutes for regular session July 19 - City Clerk Shannon Beatty
Ordinance 305, amend Article 1375.09 of the Lewisburg City Code, second reading and public hearing
Ordinance 306, revised nuisances, first reading
Ordinance 307, home rule application 1 percent sales tax, second reading and public hearing
Ordinance 308, tap rate increase, first reading
Resolution 497, approving invoices relating to services for the water system improvements project and authorizing payment thereof
communications from Mayor Beverly White
communications from City Manager Misty Hill
communications from city council members
Planning Commission report - Council member John Little
report from Chief of Police Teubert
report from Fire Chief Thomas
Finance Committee report (Public Works building bid approval; Parks Department approval of zero turn mower bid; Division of Natural Resources Greenbrier River Trail agreement) - Council member Arron Seams
Public Works Department report from Public Works Director Legg
adjournment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.