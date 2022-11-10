The City Council of the City of Lewisburg will hold a special session on Tuesday, Nov. 8, immediately following the Finance Committee meeting which will begin at 7 p.m. in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber at Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St. West, Lewisburg. The following topics are scheduled for discussion: 1) call to order; 2) Ordinance 313, Home Rule Amendment, Decrease B&O Tax, first reading; 3) Ordinance 315, Implementation of Sales and Use Tax, first reading; 4) Adjournment.
The Lewisburg City Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 942 Washington St. West, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers, at 7 p.m. This is their regular session agenda.
1) Call to Order
2) Ordinance: Ordinance 312, Altice/Cebridge agreement, first reading; Ordinance 313, Decrease B&O tax, second reading and public hearing; Ordinance 314, Historic Landmark Commission guideline update, first reading; Ordinance 315, Implementation of Sales and Use Tax, second reading and public hearing.
3) Resolution: Resolution 501, Pay Request No. 5, water system improvement project.
4) Proclamations: Family Court Awareness Month; Extra Mile Day; Greenbrier East High School Men's 2022 AAA State Championship Soccer Team
5) Communications from the Mayor: Mayor White.
6) Communications from the City Manager: City Manager Hill. Assured Partners, Liability and Cyber Security Insurance renewal; Travis Howard, Operator in Training employee contract; U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship agreement, Water Plant Operator in Training apprenticeship; WV Rural Water Association Workforce Development, iPad and accessories equipment policy; Duane Heller, employment of Class III water plant operator; employee incentive pay.
7) Communications from City Council members.
8) Communications from boards and commissions: Planning Commission report, Council Member Little; Parks Commission report, Council Member Elkins.
9) Communications from the Police Department, report from Chief Teubert.
10) Communications from the Fire Department, report from Chief Thomas.
11) Public Works Department Report: Public Works Director Legg.
12) Visitors reports (5-minute limit per subject not on the agenda, citizen request).
13) Approval of minutes by City Clerk Beatty. Regular session, Sept. 20, regular session, Oct. 18, special session, Oct. 25, and special session, Nov. 8.
14) Adjournment.
Mayor Beverly White, City Manager Misty Hill and City Clerk Shannon Beatty, City Council members Sarah Elkins, Franklin Johnson, John Little, Valerie Pritt and Arron Seams.
